FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe has issued a circular banning City of Lusaka soccer fan Kennedy Lungu popularly known as Kennedy Magrosa.

Liwewe writes, “we wish to inform you that Kennedy Lungu aka Kennedy Magrosa has been banned from all football activities because of his unacceptable language, hooliganism and inappropriate behaviour.

“Any club which will entertain him will face heavy sanctions.”

The circular addressed to all clubs is dated December 1, 2017.