FAZ Fails To De-link League, Fishing For Englishman To Help

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has indirectly admitted to have no plan of delinking the management of the league.

Kamanga will now seek the help of an unnamed Englishman.

He told a press briefing yesterday that the association will engage a consultant from the English Premier League (EPL) to assist with the process of de-linking the Super Division.

The development confirms suggestions from certain quarters that the current FAZ executive did not have a plan for the management of the league although its current office holders had posed to have had a plan.