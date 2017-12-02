Kennedy Magrosa’s Ban: What Is The Justification?

The decision by FAZ to ban City of Lusaka soccer fan Kennedy Lungu popularly known as Kennedy Magrosa has received mixed reactions with many expressing disappointment at the development.

FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe issued a circular yesterday announcing Magrosa’s ban from all football activities for alleged unacceptable language, hooliganism and inappropriate behaviour.

But journalist Mabvuto Phiri says the development is not what Andrew Kamanga was elected to do as FAZ president.

MABVUTO PHIRI’S NOTES ON FACEBOOK READ

History has the tendency to repeat itself and what you avoid is what you face or invite! What is the justification of banning Kennedy’ Magrosa’ Lungu by the Football Association of Zambia from all stadia!

I am very disappointed with the decision of the current administration at football house having vehemently campaigned for Change but it seems it is never going to come even under the administration of Andrew Kamanga, a man l thought was going to be a messiah considering the attitude and conduct of the previous administration.

We are here Magrosa is a casualty and tomorrow it could be you or me.I appeal to Andrew Kamanga to reconsider the decision immediately. Football is a people’s game and stop pushing them away from their game.

The threats on innocent people are retrogressive to the development of the game just keep the eyes on the ball in fulfilling your mandate.

How many people are you going to suspend or threaten considering that most of the times our stadia are always empty! Football is a unifier period and everyone is a stakeholder so let it sink in your mind.

Enjoy your weekend folks