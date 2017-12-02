Kennedy Magrosa’s Ban: What Is The Justification?

The decision by FAZ to ban City of Lusaka soccer fan Kennedy Lungu popularly known as Kennedy Magrosa has received mixed reactions with many expressing disappointment at the development.
FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe issued a circular yesterday announcing Magrosa’s ban from all football activities for alleged unacceptable language, hooliganism and inappropriate behaviour.
But journalist Mabvuto Phiri says the development is not what Andrew Kamanga was elected to do as FAZ president.
MABVUTO PHIRI’S NOTES ON FACEBOOK READ
History has the tendency to repeat itself and what you avoid is what you face or invite! What is the justification of banning Kennedy’ Magrosa’ Lungu by the Football Association of Zambia from all stadia!
I am very disappointed with the decision of the current administration at football house having vehemently campaigned for Change but it seems it is never going to come even under the administration of Andrew Kamanga, a man l thought was going to be a messiah considering the attitude and conduct of the previous administration.
We are here Magrosa is a casualty and tomorrow it could be you or me.I appeal to Andrew Kamanga to reconsider the decision immediately. Football is a people’s game and stop pushing them away from their game.
The threats on innocent people are retrogressive to the development of the game just keep the eyes on the ball in fulfilling your mandate.
How many people are you going to suspend or threaten considering that most of the times our stadia are always empty! Football is a unifier period and everyone is a stakeholder so let it sink in your mind.
3 Comments
Trevor pambwe
Mobvuto u r right I agree wit u sale percent,its like Zambia we r going somewhere wrongly. Mayb
Hotness
We are looking at the kind of behaviour that this useless soccer fan is portraying whenever he is in the stadium. Hooliganism should not be condoned.
mulase
Whilst the idea of banning a soccer fan from all matches may sound harsh and surely not my taste but its also important to look at wat has made FAZ to come up with such a measure.If the reasons for such an action ar as stated in the memo..maybe its justifiable. And I hope that’s the status quo.I advise my brother Mabvuto to dig dipper and get the truth as opposed to condemning FAZ.We wud rather have an empty stadium than have a stadium full of hooliganists.Even in Europe such fans ar banned.Brother Mabvuto appears to be contradicting himself by saying Football is a unifying game forgetting that bad behavior is no where nearer to unification.I also hope that FAZ had earlier given Mr Lungu a yellow card to justify for a RED card.This is my personal view and not of any institution.