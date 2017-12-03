Kawengele Accuses Kamanga’s Leadership Of Looting FAZ Coffers

South Africa based sports writer Maureen Kawengele has accused the FAZ executive committee led by Andrew Kamanga of looting national coffers.

Kawengele says it was surprising that the same people who claimed to have the muscle to bring accountability and transparency in the management of the game were in the forefront pilfering national resources in broad daylight.

“You campaigned for thieves who are looting daily and if you love Zambian football like you claim , that should be your major concern not what Kalusha is doing,” Kawengele charged in a social media post.

“Tell me, what are you going to do about Rix Mweemba who took an allowance on false pretense that he traveled to Morocco for draws, he didn’t travel, ate the Association money, what are you going to do about Ponga who awarded himself a tender and when I exposed him he threatened to sue me.”

Kawengele says the FAZ executive must be held to account for the mis-management of affairs at Football House.