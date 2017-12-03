Zesco Crowned Champions; Pres. Lungu Features In City of Lusaka Regalia

Zesco United bagged their fifth league crown in spectacular fashion after having swept aside Mufulira Wanderers whom they sunk into Division One.

And President Edgar Lungu made his way to Woodlands stadium where he witnessed a season ending double header.

A brace from Jesse Were and a goal each from Lazarous Kambole and John Chingándu cancelled Giuly Manziba’s strikes to consign Mufulira Wanderers to lower division football.

Going into the final day four teams had a chance of lifting the trophy adding to the flair of the Zambian game. Zesco United was only a point ahead of Zanaco and Green Buffaloes while Nkana also had a distant chance.

In the end the Ndola side triumphed to end the four horse race.

Meanwhile, President Lungu watched City of Lusaka go down 2-1 to Red Arrows while Green Buffaloes lost 1-0 in a double header at Woodlands stadium in Lusaka yesterday.

The Head of State was in a jovial mood interacting with soccer fans and officials.

FULL RESULTS

Red Arrows 2-1 City of Lusaka

Zesco United 4-2 Mufulira Wanderers

Lumwana Radiants 1-2 Buildcon

Zanaco 2-0 Forest Rangers

Green Buffaloes 0-1 Green Eagles

Real Nakonde 2-0 Nkwazi

Kabwe Warriors 2-2 Power Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers 2-3 Nakambala Leopards

Nkana 4-0 Konkola Blades