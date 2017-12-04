Chilufya Promises Cosafa Glory

Sweden based midfielder Edward Chilufya joined up with the U-20 team this morning at Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF) promising to work hard and retain the Cosafa trophy.

Chilufya, who is on the books of Djurgardens in Sweden, has replaced the injured Niza Simutenda adding some weight to the Zambian aspirations in the tournament.

The 18-year-old player was part of the Cosafa winning side in December 2016 and also lifted gold at the same level in April 2017 with a FIFA world cup quarter final appearance.

Chilufya told Fazfootball.com that the current team had the potential to better the record set by the previous U-20 that are champions of Africa.

“We very focused on the first game, and we know that winning the first match will lead the way to the finals. The first game is very important and we have to win,” said the Mphande Youth Academy product.

“This team is working very hard and is working to do better than the last U-20 team.”

Chilufya said that competition in the squad is tough but everyone called for duty had shown readiness to rise to the challenge.

“We are ready, we have prepared very well for the Cosafa championship. Everyone is working very hard and our aim is to win this tournament.”

The team is camped at the Oriental Swan Hotel in Nkana West and will open its account with a match against Uganda at 17:30 hours on Wednesday.

All matches will be live on Kwese Sports pay television service provider.

(Source: FAZ Media)