OPINION: Who is Behind Dr Banda’s ‘Strip Tease’?

Dr Canisius Banda seems to be a man with powerful enemies. Whatever Dr Banda, otherwise known as pilgrim has done to his people seems beyond redemption. A vicious social media campaign has been waged against the former United Party for National Development vice president.

Dr Banda’s near nude images whose authenticity and source remains questionable have been flaunted all over social media. Ironically the good Doc has been one that has been a darling of his dotting audience that follow his prolific poetic postings that almost always devoid of malice.

Occasionally the prose is too deep for the ordinary mind but the good Doc remains a respectable writer by any standards but above average by our humble standards. Just whose feet has the good Doc stepped on? What has the gentle mannered pilgrim done to deserve this disgraceful campaign against him? Pilgrim where art though when your pride is wounded? No one has offered any explanation on behalf of the pilgrim. Is this not the highest testament that politics is dirty?

To what ends does that seemingly photo shopped image of the pilgrim take its architects? Does one have to pay such a high price for holding an opinion different to the next man? Not too long ago the not so quiet Mumbi Phiri was a victim of images of her in near nudity whose origin and authenticity were questionable.

Mumbi Phiri admittedly has one of the most politically toxic tongues but does that warrant anybody sinking low to create photo shopped images that paint her in Jezebel colours? Do we not live in a society that professes womanly dignity? Does not Mumbi Phiri have children, grandchildren and a husband whose exposure to such malice only ends up traumatizing innocent people?

Does not the very Bible we so much love to flaunt as a country teach us about doing unto others as we would want them do to us? To what level are our politics degenerating to? Does the ends of pushing for political power justify such level of indecency and calumny among political players that they are ready to strip opponents just to earn political office? Does the country really have to sink lower than it has already done over the years?

Today it is the good Doc on the end of this brutal style of politics, tomorrow it could be anybody. We hope the purveyors of this type of politics will re-think their strategy and at least have the decency to fight an open and honest battle. Otherwise there can still be morality in politics. Pilgrim.