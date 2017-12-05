Amos Chanda Parries Away Corruption Allegations

State House press aide Amos Chanda says that it is unfair for people to accuse President Edgar Lungu of being corrupt without giving evidence.

Featuring on Diamond TV talk show COSTA, Chanda said former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili was fired after the Anti Corruption Commission presented a dossier to President Lungu detailing Kambwili’s corrupt activities.

Chanda said acquiring wealth by people around the Presidency was part of every other progression path in life.

“Just do not say that the President has buildings bring the evidence because buildings have got titles. We are concerned that the quality of democracy is being degraded by recklessness individuals,” he said.

“Social mobility comes about when you empower somebody with education and you expect them to acquire certain skills and knowledge to create wealth.

“I am not here to defend anything but state that education is the best equalizer.

That is why the PF government under President Lungu and even under President Sata then, invested heavily in health infrastructure, in education infrastructure, schools. To empower the population to create this space for social mobility.”

He also took a jibe at the popular small scale mining community on the Copperbelt known as Jerabos for wanting to appear smarter than university graduates.

“Even those Copper thieves have ascended in life and acquired something. But we are not going to descend to the level of how they went there. We will simply say that social mobility entails that you must give citizens an opportunity,” he said

Chanda said Kambwili had been shown the door for alleged corrupt activities.

“Let me say here for the first time that Kambwili was sacked after the Anti Corruption Commission brought a dossier from a litany of corrupt activities. And when the ACC wanted to interview him he used his ministerial authority to intimidate them, yell at them, insulting them and telling them that don’t ever come here,” he said.

Chanda said that even the legacy that President Levy Mwanawasa was the most vicious corruption fighter was questionable.

“Read what Andrew Sardanis has written in the book Zambia the last 50 years and read some of the things he has written about some of the issues he has written around the biggest corruption crusade. How many convictions were secured? Read what President said that if President Mwanawasa was alive and had looked at the evidence that was there he would set those people free,” he said.

He said that President Lungu’s foreign trips were beneficial to the country and that the Head of State carefully picked his trips.

“The ratio of cost benefit analysis of international travel is probably 1-100. I know of the many good things that have come from travel of the President. Just tell me which foreign trip has not been beneficial and I will tell you how it has been beneficial,” he said.

He said that President Lungu travelled with the leanest delegations for international trips.

Chanda said there were people that expected people that worked around the Presidency to acquire nothing despite being qualified.

“You, Costa, are coming from Evelyn Hone College. I would be stupid to say I saw Costa in a Benz that you drive. That is utter rubbish,” he said.

“That is the lowest a person looking to assume the highest office of President can descend to. That whatever acquisition you see from someone who has gone through Primary School, Secondary School, College, University and Masters, that they must acquire nothing, he said before adding that the difference between success and failure was social mobility.”