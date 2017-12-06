Kamanga Used Kennedy Magrosa To Oust Kalusha; He Must Help Reform Him

Sports journalists George Phiri has alleged that FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and his campaign team effectively used ‘noisy’ City of Lusaka fan Kennedy Lungu popularly known as Kennedy Magrosa to oust Kalusha Bwalya.

Phiri says the decision to ban Kennedy Magrosa for alleged unruly behviour was a wrong move especially that the same people used him to their benefit and saw no wrong in his behaviour.

“If you were following the campaigns for the Race to Football House closely you will agree with me that Kennedy Magrosa played a very vital role in painting the Kalusha regime black.

“The FAZ GS was nowhere near campaigns for him to come and ban Magrosa lelo [today].

“Magrosa fought so hard for your boss AK to be at Football House. Magrosa has insulted a lot of prominent people at Stadia. I have witnessed Magrosa insulting Eric Mwanza, Kalusha Bwalya, Nkweto Tembwe, Joel Kabika.

“Some coaches both City Yamoto and other teams, his fellow soccer fans. He had [s] literally insulted everyone before,” he writes in a social media post.

Phiri says Magrosa was a vital operative for Kamanga who endured a hostile environment to assume the FAZ leadership.

“The current regime used Magrosa to their benefits so did the Kalusha regime. Politicians have used him before. Ask Clement Tembo. He has lived almost his entire life in the game of football, insulting and coaching.

“He is good coach who shouts on top of his voice. This ban is a very wrong move by FAZ. There is no Stadia in the world without a Kennedy Magrosa.

“We need such people at Stadia to spice up the environment. Yes insulting is bad but taking the Magrosa flavor away from the game is not Sexy at all,” the City of Lusaka aligned scribe adds.

Another journalist Mike Mubanga writes that shifting attention to Kennedy Magrosa was a distraction.

“I didn’t want to talk about local football matters but the banning of soccer fan Kennedy Magrosa Lungu is uncalled for and should be reversed by FAZ. Whatever he did, what happened to the right to be heard?

“Besides that, banning of fans, clubs, journalists and football stakeholders should not be the priority of the Andrew Kamanga FAZ, that will just get unnecessary headlines.

“Magrosa was instrumental in the 2016 football campaigns in AK’s camp and while I condemn his careless rantings in the stadiums, I don’t subscribe to accepting that he should be banned. Very offside,” Mubanga states.

FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe banned Kennedy Magrosa last Friday for what he termed “unacceptable language, hooliganism and inappropriate behaviour”.