U-20 Cosafa Kicksoff In Kitwe

The 2017 Mopani Copper Mines U-20 Cosafa Youth championships get underway today with three prospective explosive fixtures set for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe,

Swaziland and Malawi will open the action with an 11:30 hours kickoff in a Group A fixture Zambia will be keeping an eye on being a member of that pool.

Malawi’s best finish at the U-20 championship is their 2003 runner up medal when they fell to Zambia.

In the second match of the day guest nation and four time African champions Egypt will tackle Mozambique at 14:30 hours. Mozambique are still hunting for their first ever Cosafa crown having come close in 2008 when they lost to South Africa in the finals.

Defending champions Zambia will make known their intentions in the tournament when they face guest nation Uganda in a 17:30 hours kickoff.

Zambia has won 11 of the 24 Cosafa crowns and will be hoping to add another tally on home soil. With success at junior level becoming customary in Zambia expectations from the ever demanding fans will be high.

Coach Mumamba Numba and his technical staff are not new to the Cosafa front having already chalked up victory at U-17 level with most of the players that have been graduated to U-20 level so that they can be prepared for qualifiers for the 2019

Africa Cup at junior level.

Upfront 2017 Cosafa U-17 top scorer Martin Njobvu will team up with his prolific partner Lameck Banda to conjure goals for Zambia. Sweden based Edward Chilufya who is on the books of topflight Djurgardens will add some firepower upfront.

The 18-year-old Chilufya was a last minute replacement of the injured Niza Simutenda who suffered a fractured arm. In midfield the coaches will have a headache on who goes first between Muma Mumba and Benson Kolala with skipper Prince Mumba expected to link play between the engine room and the striking force.

At the back there will be a promisingly rock solid partnership of Kingsley Hakwiya and Ngosa Sunzu while Victor Kasokola and Justin Mwanza will take the wingbacks.

Numba has a host of youngsters on the bench that are knocking hard on his door with defender Andrew Phiri staking a strong claim while upfront Francesco Mwepu may be summoned should any of the attackers be having an off day.

Ticket can be purchased at Shoprite outlets via computicket.

All matches will be beamed live by Kwese Sports pay television channel.

(Source: FAZ Media)