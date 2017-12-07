Zambia Seeks Collaboration In Food Security – Siliya

Agriculture minister Dora Siliya says Zambia on behalf of the Africa group seeks further collaboration in important priorities areas to ensure Food Security.

The Minister said this when she delivered her speech at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) 158th Council Meeting in Rome, Italy on Wednesday.

“Africa appreciates the collaboration of the three Rome Based Agencies in developing best practices for a range of contexts.”

She said the collaboration has greatly contributed to the effective implementation of various programmes in Africa.

“However we note that further collaboration is needed in important priorities such as nutrition, climate change, resilience building and the promotion of South-South cooperation.”

Siliya emphasised that the outlined important priorities should be in line with Africa’s own policies and strategies in order to address current challenges which include; prevalence of pests like Fall Army worms, and diseases like peste des petits ruminants, Banana bunchy top virus and inadequate irrigation infrastructure and adaptation to impacts of climate change in respective countries.

“I would also add that challenges of financing the private sector in agriculture in Africa and intra – Africa commodity trading and logistics that could be enhanced through promotion of South-South Cooperation. The learned lessons from South-South Cooperation experiences would benefit Member States and help them to contribute to the national efforts of implementing Agenda 2030,” she said.

Siliya said the Africa group welcomes the update on the Rome based Agencies collaboration and appreciates the significantly enhanced level of cooperation and partnerships between the three organizations along the pillars of cooperation as well as the focus on synergies and complementary.

Meanwhile, a snap check on Game Stores Zambia revealed that the super markets is selling Watermelons imported from neighboring South Africa.

And the Minister of Agriculture said while she appreciated the need for free trade, Zambian farmers were only crying for free and fair trade and that government will not stand by and watch the Zambian farmers lose income due to imports of fruits and vegetables in season.

A recent report revealed a trade imbalance between Zambia and South Africa. While US $2.8 billion is spent between the two countries, Zambia only accounts for US $ 400 million of the total sum. A situation that the Zambian Government is committed to bring to an end.

Chanda John Chimba