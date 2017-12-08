Defending Champions Stumble in Cosafa

The Zambia U-20 national team’s chances of making it to the semi-finals of the Cosafa Youth Championship have all but vanished after being held to a goalless draw by a spirited Malawi side.

Host nation Zambia has picked up a point from a possible six at the tournament with a 2-0 loss on Wednesday to Uganda while the 0-all draw did not go well with the fans who turned against their team.

Zambia had gone into the match knowing too well that anything short of victory against Malawi would send them out of the competition.

The Zambian team comprising largely players from the U-17 team that won the Cosafa tournament in July came out of the woods but the Malawians held their ground.

Once it became clear that the match was headed for a stalemate the local fans started booing their team whilst cheering on the Malawians.

Earlier Swaziland had given Zambia some hope after having drawn with Uganda to blow Group A open but the draw leaves Zambia’s chances on the edge.

The defending champions will play Swaziland on Monday at Nkana Stadium in the final group match.