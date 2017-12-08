Ndola Sculptures Raise Social Media Storm

A social media storm is brewing over controversial sculptures erected by the Ndola City Council.

The sculptures depicting wild animals that are barely recognizable from their real appearance have riled some members of the public that have widely condemned the artefacts.

A similar public campaign was waged in Lusaka against horrendous sculptures mounted by the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ). The Ndola sculptures have as wildly as a Lion spotting a moustache.

A certain Ndela Sichizya commented as follows:

What animals are these???

While we may be inclined towards supporting local talent, let’s also be their critics when they do mediocre works. These sculptures are ugly and extremely below what should be acceptable for display in a big city like Ndola.

Even if the council got them for free, they reserve the right to say No until the sculptor raises his bar.

Bene Zambia let us be averse to mediocrity at levels and in all things.