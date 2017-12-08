OPINION: Is Kambwili a Truth Seeker or Simply a Rabble Rouser?

Chishimba Kambwili is not a political lightweight by any standards. He has made his political bones over the years. People have learnt to take him seriously as the man has over the years made good on his word to speak out for the poor. He has followed through with stunts as daring as marching at State House previously under the rein of Rupiah Banda.

But Kambwili has had his moments of lapse including his infamous tirade against the people of Southern Province where he labelled them avowed tribalists.

Two dismissals later (government and party) he was back on his knees begging for their forgiveness. With that out of his way Kambwili was back to barking at the Patriotic Front accusing them of every imaginable crime under the sun.

There is no crime Kambwili has not accused President Edgar Lungu of. When did Kambwili see the light? Now the motor mouthed Kambwili is all over the Copperbelt preaching (evil)lution. But does the ruling Patriotic Front have to worry about the ripples Kambwili is causing in their strongholds?

Is Kambwili such a factor that they have to practically pull all the stops each time he makes a stop anywhere on the Copperbelt? Could Kambwili be the next king cobra given his sharp and venomous tongue? Why is there is so much panic each time the Roan Member of Parliament opens his mouth? Is Kambwili a truth seeker or simply a rabble rouser?