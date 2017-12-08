Tayali Dares Hichilema; “Let’s Meet In Court”

Chilufya Tayali, the political noise-maker, has welcomed the decision by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to commence defamation proceedings against him.

Tayali says he is ready to face Hichilema in court after the young politician branded the UPND leader a Freemason.

The outspoken EEP leader says the UPND were an ungrateful political party who only embraced him when he was speaking for them.

“Insansa kuchinjanya (happiness should be exchanged), you were laughing at Bamudala BaKanganja, can you now bring your shimwelenganya (deus) to court we ask him questions.

“If you refused that, I did not defame Kanganja, and championed freedom of expression, why are you crying that I have defamed him. It is only freedom of expression when I tell off those in Govt, but if it is on HH then it is defamation – hypocrites

“Don’t worry about lawyers, I intend to get a honorary LLB out of my performance in squeezing HH about his evil acts. Enough is enough, HH has to answer to my questions,” Tayali writes on his social media platform.

He says he was now looking for young lawyers to help him with the legal jargons.

“I want him to tell us about Golfview Lodge (Prayer meeting place for the Masons) and when he was ordained as an elder, he better prepare his baptism as well, because I will need it.

“What was the connection of HH and Mazoka, you can fool many people but not all the time, let us go to court and talk about it in white and black.

“I don’t want to pretend, but you have to know that, when I am President of this Country, I will not accept evil acts, corruption, lawlessness, injustice, unfairness and other vices. We have enough already under President Lungu, it is time to change,” says Tayali.