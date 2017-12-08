Zambia U-20 In Must Win Cosafa Match

The Zambia U-20 national team will step into Arthur Davies Stadium seeking to put back on track their campaign in the Mopani Copper Mines Cosafa Youth championship.

Numba Mumamba’s lads face Malawi today.

Zambia started the campaign on a losing note having fallen to Uganda 2-0 on Wednesday but the technical staff and players have had a chance to patch up in the aftermath of that result.

Upfront no changes are expected to be made with the frontline expected to step up their game and win over doubters of the youthful assemblage that tucked away the U-17 cosafa crown in July in Mauritius.

The front loaded combination of Lameck Banda, Martin Njobvu and Edward Chilufya will have to prove that they are worthy the hype around them by salvaging the Zambian campaign.

In midfield Zamcoal Diggers product Muma Mumba may start ahead of Benson Kolala while skipper Prince Mumba will be the man in the hole to provide that spark behind the point persons upfront.

The backline that was found wanting in the last match has been the focus of touch ups in the build up to this match with Ngosa Sunzu and Kingsley Hakwiya expected to shut out the threat posed by the Malawian strike force let by Patrick Phiri and Peter Banda.

More will be expected from the wingbacks that has Young Nkana product Justin Mwanza and Victor Kasokola of Konkola Blades.

In goal Daniel Sikanyika will be the man to keep the Malawians at bay between the sticks.

Kickoff is at 17:30 hours with tickets available in Shoprite outlets via computicket.

wing tickets are going at K10, grandstand K20 with VIP entry pegged at K150.

FULL TEAM

(GOALKEEPERS)

Prince Bwalya (Green Buffaloes), Daniel Sikanyika (Lusaka Dynamos), Jackson Kakunta (Red Arrows Football Club)

(DEFENDERS)

Kingsley Hakwiya (Dream Factory Academy) Andrew Phiri (Kafue Celtic), Jonathan Kapelembe (Romeki FC), Victor Kasokola (Konkola Blades), Ngosa Sunzu (Napsa Stars), Justin Mwanza (Young Nkana)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Clinton Lubula (Kabwata Dynamos), Chanda Mukuka (Gomes FC), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens), Benson Kolala (Nchanga Rangers Football Club), Musonda Kalale (Chabishi Metals), Muma Mumba (Zamcoal Diggers), Godfrey Chanda (Green Buffaloes)

(STRIKERS)

Lameck Banda (Nkwazi), Martin Njobvu (Nchanga Rangers), Francisco Mwepu (Chambishi Metals)

FRIDAY’S FIXTURES

Group C

11h30 (09h30 GMT): Angola vs Namibia – Arthur Davies Stadium

Group A

14h30 (12h30 GMT): Uganda vs Swaziland – Arthur Davies Stadium

17h30 (15h30 GMT): Malawi vs Zambia – Arthur Davies Stadium

(Source: FAZ Media)