Ndola City Council Dismiss Existence Of Crazy Lion Sculpture

Ndola City Council spokesperson Tilyenji Mwanza has dismissed a bizarre sculpture of a lion as one of those erected at the roundabout.

Mwanza says the debate about the poor sculpture at the Ndola roundabout was a distraction engineered by opponents of the local authority.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT

Press Statement

NDOLA CITY COUNCIL RESPONSE ON MEDIA SCULPTURE DEBATE

8th December, 2017.

NDOLA City Council has noted the sculptures that are currently a subject of debate especially on social media and allegedly put up by Ndola City Council were actually put up by a private businessman over three years ago.

The businessman choose to donate them to the city as a philanthropic gesture.

We therefore wish to state and advise that at no time did management commission, erect, or subcontract any company or individual to put up the statues or sculptures as the public is being mislead to believe.

In his undertaking, the private businessman was motivated to purchase the artworks from young learner artists as a way of empowering and promoting their work.

However, Ndola City Council will endeavour to pay attention to concerns raised by well meaning people.

Additionally, Ndola City Council management will consider engaging the private businessman behind these sculptures to take note of the public’s concerns.

Meanwhile, the Council will not be derailed by some malicious individuals who have gone to the extent of photoshoping and forming graphic designs such as the sculpture of a lion and zebra depicting them to be existing in the City of Ndola when such do not exist in Ndola.

Although the Council is preoccupied with matters regarding the provision of services such sanitation, garbage collection, maintainance of city infrastructure related to its mandate to ensure that the city is healthy we will always endeavour to address matters that are of a public concern and brought about without malice.

We remain steadfast to serve the people of Ndola and ensuring that the city remains clean as one of our key mandated priorities.

As management of Ndola City Council we remain committed to ensuring that there is sanity in the City of Ndola.

Issued by:

Ms Tilyenji Mwanza

Public Relations Manager

NdolaCity Council