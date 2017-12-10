Pres. Lungu Takes Firm Stance Against Corruption

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu says allowing corruption to thrive is allowing the economy to perish.

The head of state has gone on to warn members of his government that those who take advantage of their positions to enrich themselves that he would deal with them personally.

The head of state has called for active immediate collective action to stamp out corruption and safe guard the country’s resources for future generations.

President Lungu was speaking at the commemoration of the international anti-corruption yesterday, he said corruption siphons the collective wealth of a country into individuals pockets.

He notes that corruption deprives citizens of quality education, proper health care, infrastructure and other basic needs.

“I will therefor not condone corruption in my government. I will not look kindly upon members of my government who takes advantage of their positions to enrich themselves at the expense of the

Zambian people,” President Lungu said.

He said it was saddening to note that misappropriation and misapplication of public funds was on the rise in some public institutions as revealed by the auditor-general’s report.

He noted that prudent use of public resources was key to the development agenda.

Source: PF Media