Hichilema Leads Card Renewal Exercise in Kabwe

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba have hit Kabwe town in Central Province on their party’s card renewal exercise.

Hichilema has led hundreds of UPND members at Comet grounds near Makulu.

The UPND leader spent some time in Kabwe where he was incarcerated at Mukobeko Maximum prison on treason charges.

BELOW IS HIS POSTING:

Kabwe is our second home as we were thrown into Mukobeko maximum prison for a crime we did not commit and because of that we will develop this part of our country.

We will unite, develop and create the much needed jobs for our people in Kabwe and Zambia as a whole.