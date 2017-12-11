Nyirenda Names Ng’onga in CHAN Squad

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has summoned 30 players to commence preparations for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be held in Morocco.

Nyirenda has handed a debut call for National Assembly striker Gamphani Lungu who netted 18 goals to help his side bounce back to the Super Division.

Zambia is in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Namibia and Uganda.

The tournament runs from January 13 to February 4.

FULL LIST

(GOALKEEPERS)

Moses Mapulanga (Nkana FC), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco FC), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos FC), Kenny Mumba (Red Arrows)

(DEFENDERS)

Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars FC), Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos), John Mwengani (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Jimmy Nakena (Nchanga Rangers)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila, John Chingandu (all Zesco United), Larry Bwalya, Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco), Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Bwalya Kasonde (Nchanga Rangers)

(STRIKERS)

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Gamphani Lungu (National Assembly), Alex N’gonga, Martin Phiri (both Power Dynamos), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows)

(Source: FAZ Media)