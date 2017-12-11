U20 Fight for Pride

The Zambia U20 national team conclude their group matches firmly focused on recording their first victory in their game against Swaziland at Nkana Stadium.

Coach Mumamba Numba who graduated with his U17 side to step into the U20 void has set a winning target in the final match.

To salvage wounded pride as hosts and defending champions Zambia will look to the exploits of the trio of Djurgardens attacking midfielder Edward Chilufya, Lameck Banda and Francesco Mwepu to conjure a winning formula.

In midfield the onus will be on skipper Prince Mumba to organize his troops comprising Muma Mumba and Benson Kolala while the backline will be anchored around defence kingpin Kingsley Hakwiya and Ngosa Sunzu with Victor Kasokola and Justin Mwanza as wingbacks.

Goalie Danny Sikanyika will be looking to keep another clean sheet after keeping Malawi at bay in the last fixture.

In the other Group A match table toppers Uganda will be in action against Malawi at Arthur Davies Stadium at the same time. Uganda and Malawi are tied on four points with the former having a superior goal difference.

Group B will also offer a top of the bill clash with South Africa squaring off with guest team Egypt who are on six points. Both sides have six points and will be aiming to finish off each other to grab top spot and automatic qualification to the semi finals.

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Group C

Namibia 1 (Hawiseb 64’) Lesotho 2 (Koloti 70’, 76’)

Zimbabwe 1 (Nasama 90’) Angola 0

MONDAY’S FIXTURES

Group A

12h00 (10h00 GMT): Zambia vs Swaziland – Nkana Stadium

12h00 (10h00 GMT): Malawi vs Uganda – Arthur Davies Stadium

Group B

15h00 (13h00 GMT): South Africa vs Egypt – Nkana Stadium

15h00 (13h00 GMT): Mauritius vs Mozambique – Arthur Davies Stadium

(Source: FAZ Media)