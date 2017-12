Augustine Mulenga: Zambia’s 2017 Footballer of The Year

1.Helped Zanaco reach 2017 Caf Champions League Group stage.

2.Helped Zanaco qualify to 2018 Caf Champions League.

3.Won 2017 Barclay’s Cup with Zanaco.

4.Scored a crucial brace in Zanaco final league match which subsequently booked his side a 2018 Champions League spot.

5.Helped qualify Chipolopolo to 2018 CHAN.

6.Scored a decisive equalising away goal against SA in CHAN qualifiers.

7.Assisted 2 crucial goals for Brian Mwila and Patson Daka against Algeria in 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

8.Unlucky for his denied goal for Chipolopolo against Nigeria that created a talking point across Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.

Effective representation for both club and country.

Good lucky !!

Bornface Zulu