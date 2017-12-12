Hichilema Demands TV Appearance

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema is pushing for an appearance on state owned ZNBC’s Sunday Interview.

Hichilema through party spokesperson Charles Kakoma has written to Director General of ZNBC Richards Mwanza demanding to be granted airtime on ZNBC.

The UPND leader has long chorused his loathe for ZNBC branding it partisan and biased but is still knocking on their door for coverage.

Hichilema’s anti-establishment stance has moulded him into a darling of the international media and some sections of the private media in Zambia.