Hichilema Says Brutal Police Response At CBU Disgusting

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is disgusted by the response displayed by police in an attempt to deal with protests at the Copperbelt University.

A video showing police officers ruthlessly beating students at the institution has gone viral generating a sharp reaction from citizens.

BELOW IS HICHILEMA’S STATEMENT

We have noted with disgust, the brutal and degrading treatment with which the Zambia Police treated the Copperbelt University (CBU) Students last week.

These students, majority of whom, come from vulnerable families, have been denied their allowances by the same government that is violating their rights to freedom of expression.

These issues at CBU, just like the University of Zambia (UNZA) are not new, but as usual the PF leadership has been lending a deaf ear due to misplaced priorities, economic mismanagement and corruption.

We strongly condemn the brutal attack by Zambia Police on unarmed students hence our insistence on the need for Zambia Police reforms with emphasis on modern crowd control tactics that take into account respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and human dignity.

It’s clear that the PF has no plan for our education and other key sectors. They are not willing to invest any money in education and other sectors where those in leadership have no direct benefits through corruption.

Student allowances to vulnerable people in society, are an essential part in any country that has leapfrogged in human capital development.

We would like to appeal to the students both at tertiary and secondary education to remain hopeful and steadfast as we will provide the means to have quality education for them.

UPND policy on education is very clear as it derives from our focus on prudent management of public

resources which will free finances for education and other social sectors.

Instead of buying fire tenders corruptly over priced at US$ 1 million each, ours will be to save that money and deploy it in educating our citizens, especially those from vulnerable families.

This is because we value education and for any country to develop, it needs skills that are fit for purpose which can only be derived from quality education.

Lastly, we sympathise with the students undergoing very difficult times under the PF, but we can assure you of not only education but also jobs once you complete your studies.

Issued by:

Hakainde Hichilema

UPND PRESIDENT