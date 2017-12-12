Kitwe Hospital: No CBU Student Died

The Kitwe Teaching Hospital has refuted claims by made by opposition Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba and others that one of the Copperbelt University Student who was admitted after allegedly being beaten by police officers had died.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital Acting Public Relations Manager Pheoby Chileya has dismissed allegations that a Copperbelt University student died at the institution.

She confirmed that two university students that were admitted to the institution after they clashed during protests with the Police have since been discharged.

“We have not recorded any death from the students that where admitted here, those two we admitted have been discharged, so i have no idea maybe they died elsewhere but for this Hospital no” She stated

Earlier Green Party leader, Peter Sinkamba issued a statement condemning the Police and government blaming them for the alleged death of a CBU student.

“We as the Green Party are extremely saddened by the death this morning of one of the Copperbelt University students who were severely injured by Police last week. We would like express our deepest sympathy to all students affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families, student fraternity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with friends of the student who has died or those that were injured, some of who are still in intensive care. We condemn in strongest terms the high-handed approach by the Police and, and in particular the use of excessive force on unarmed students” Sinkamba said in a statement.