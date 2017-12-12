NDC Slowly Taking Over Copperbelt

The ongoing mobilisation activities in Kitwe and Ndola districts by the opposition National Democratic Congress Party has sent shivers in Patriotic Front Party lower structures in Kitwe.

Some party members are worried that the NDC is slowly penetrating what was called the bedroom for the ruling party while those in leadership continue to claim the party is intact.

They said people have been kept in the dark since returning office and it is very easy for others to switch to other political parties due to lack of activities.

“Our friends are penetrating through our so called bedroom and we are just watching, it pains me to hear our provincial leadership claiming we are intact in the province I think we need to wake up before we are caught unaware, the mini defections we have had are our own members who just went to rainbow so that should not comfort us” the official stated.

He said the behaviour of saying the party is intact in the province will not help the ruling party especially that most of the members have been left disappointed without any hope of employment opportunities.

The Party members want the provincial executive to organise activities that will keep members as opposed to always waiting for elections before engaging the structures.

“If you look at what is happening, most of our members are still suffering and no opportunities have been created for them, some of our members without patience are so desperate and are somehow seeing life in the NDC, so it should not surprise anyone that it is only our members migrating” another member said.

“People being neglected in the structures remain the backbone of the party but surprising only a few individuals are benefiting” He added.

The NDC continues to send shivers to the ruling Patriotic Front with its mobilisation activities taking place in different communities on the Copperbelt.