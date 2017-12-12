Ndola City Council Apportions 40% Local Revenue To Service Delivery

The Ndola City Council says it will pump 40% of revenue raised into service delivery.

Council public relations manager Tilyenji Mwanza says about K31 million has since been allocated for service delivery.

NCC TO SET ASIDE 40 PERCENT OF LOCALLY GENERATED FUNDS FOR SERVICE PROVISION

12th December, 2017.

Ndola City Council has decided that from January 2018, 40 percent of the money that it generates on its own, will be set aside for service provision to communities. Among the beneficiaries will be the Ward Development Fund.

In this regard, K31 308 259 will be used for service provision in the City of Ndola.

This move is in line with government’s directive to Local Authorities on how they can supplement funding from the Central Government to accelerate service provision in communities.

And in order to safeguard the Ward Development Fund, the council has a dedicated a bank account where five percent of its locally generated funds will be deposited, beginning 2nd January, 2018. This is to ensure that money to finance ward development projects is readily available at the start of the implementation of such projects.

In light of the above, Ndola City Council is appealing to all stakeholders to come on board and support the Council to realize its vision for 2018, by paying their obligations to the Council on time, whilst the Council management will exercise maximum fiscal discipline for the Council to realize its goals for the year 2018.

Issued by:

Ms Tilyenji Mwanza

Public Relations Manager

Ndola City Council