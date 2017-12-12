OPINION: CBU Case Should Have been Handled Better

Recent reports filtering out of the Copperbelt University (CBU) that police brutalized students with unverified reports that information that a student even died are unfortunate.

It is not uncommon for students at the two higher learning institutions (CBU and UNZA) to resort to stone throwing each time there is a grievance. A lot of damage is caused to public property each time there is a riot.

It is very easy to blame the students for this animal like behaviour but then we also have to shoulder part of the responsibility. Students at the Copperbelt University had been reaching out to the management and also government to have their meal allowances sorted out.

Promissory notes have been issued over time as to the timings of the delivery with the student populace getting anxious. Deadlines have been given and breached leading to students being agitated. Over the years an impression has been created that the only time government is going to act on meal allowances is when the students take Jumbo Drive or Great East road as is the case with the University of Zambia.

Do we really have to have a threat of loss of life each time there is a demand for meal allowances?

In the case of CBU the cancer of industrial action even before the lecturers receive their monthly salaries is a permanent occurrence. Why not halt this trend and ensure smoothness in the management of the affairs of one of the two leading institutions in the country?

Should it really take damage to property and loss of life for students to receive their allowances?

Understandably students should demonstrate intellect by airing their grievances through other platforms than the violent throw of stones.

The deterioration of the situation at CBU is really depressing given how desperately this country needs an educated mass, to those that are at the centre of the circus please use cool heads, definitely not the uncouth language the Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo is using.

There could be no peace as long as that mass of armed police officers remain deployed at CBU.