Right To Reply: COSAFA Officials Abused Our Staff – ‘Malanji’

A ‘concerned citizen’ has responded to article we published involving a spat between Kwacha law maker Joe Malanji and the COSAFA delegation at the Royal Gibson Hotel.

Malanji is owner of the Royal Gibson Hotel where the COSAFA delegation had set up its secretariat.

BELOW IS THE WRITE UP

OPINION ON THE MALANJI COSAFA STORY!

I am saddened by the lack of professionalism exhibited by our journalists over the story involving Hon Amb Malanji and the Cosafa delegation, its very embarrassing that a reporter/journalist can run a story based on one side, it makes me wonder whether the story was covered in the interest of truth or simply to damage the name and reputation of both Malanji and his business.

Firstly the Hon Amb Malanji, is dignified diplomat, whose communication skills are brilliant, a calm man who in all the years of him serving as a golf administrator has never even once exchanged unpalatables with anyone.

Yes the Cosafa delegation was booked at the Royal Gibson Hotel which is owned by Amb. Malanji but at no time did the Cosafa delegation inform the hotel management that they would put up posters on the hotel walls using glue, which by the way is equal to vandalising the said wall, at no time did the Cosafa delegation inform hotel management that staying at the hotel also means verbally abusing the hotel staff, which is completely against our labor laws as a country, unfortunately this was the case during their stay.

COSAFA delegation being booked at the Royal Gibson hotel did not mean them buying off the hotel and having the right to do what they deemed fit even to the extent of abusing hotel employees.

The only crime committed by the Ambassador was to ask the Cosafa delegation to respect his staff and not insult them, he further asked them to address all of their complaints and queries with the management of the hotel which unfortunately did not seat well with the Cosafa delegation prompting one of the South African Ladies on the delegation to insult and shout at him, being the diplomat he is, Ambassador Malanji kept his calm all through her unwarranted rantings.

Yes the delegation decided to move from his Hotel to another, a decision that was completely theirs but he at no time fought or quarreled with any of his guests.

The Royal Gibson Hotel prides itself with professionalism, respect for all humans and has one of the best guest relations and communications working cultures on the Copperbelt and Zambia.

My advise to all other reporters is to please take time to investigate stories, get all sides before you write and run an article, had the reporter talked to the hotel employees and the Hon Ambassador as well he would have had a balanced and more factual story whose truth would have been there for all to see.

Yours concerned citizen

Edmond Miti

EDITOR NOTE:

The article we published remains the true and correct representation of what transpired.