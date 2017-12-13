Chingola MP Suspends Road Blocks In The District

The increasing levels of traffic that has made most roads in Chingola District impassable has forced area member of Parliament Matthews Nkhuwa to suspend road blocks mounted by the Zambia Police.

Motorists are spending more than two hours to move out of Chingola District due to heavy traffic that has been caused by the ongoing road works.

The situation that has been described as unproductive has reached the attention of the area Member of Parliament who has responded with a call to the police to suspend road blocks within the Central Business District.

Nkhuwa said it was unreasonable for the police traffic officers to go on with road blocks when motorists are already inconvenienced with the heavy traffic.

“I would urge the police that we don’t need road blocks on the roads. Motorists have been inconvenienced enough, it is very difficult to drive through within town centre now,” he stated.

And some motorists are disappointed that the contractor has not provided for detours as road works are going on.

“It is very frustrating, we are forced to use small roads in the communities just to find a way out of town because of these roads have been closed as they are constructing new ones,” one of the motorists said.

“For me it is very dangerous because now even trucks are passing through communities which is not supposed to be the case. The contractors have not created any detours to be used as alternatives.”

Recently, Chingola Mayor Titus Tembo summoned the contractors working on the roads to see how best they can help address the current situation.