Makebi Zulu Defends Former Ministers Over Refund

Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu squeezed in a defence of ministers that stayed in office illegally after parliament was dissolved by President Edgar Lungu.

Zulu who is a lawyer by profession sprung to the defence of his colleagues in parliament by saying that the ruling by the Constitutional Court to order former ministers to pay back the money they earned during that period was not credible.

He was contributing to the debate over the ratification of Justice Martin Musaluke as Constitutional Court judge.

Zulu drew the wrath of deputy speaker Catherine Namugala who asked him to halt the debate on the Constitutional Court.

“Having listened to the calls by our colleagues in relation to the former ministers and relating to the fact that the President did go against the Constitution, I would like to argue that the President did not breach the Constitution at all because he based his understanding on the fact that the Constitution itself provides that Ministers will vacate the office upon assumption of office by another President,” he said.

“That is where the President based his argument and the President did look at the interpretation Act when he made that decision.”

The former ministers have been caught off guard by the ruling that they pay back the money they owe for the period they were in office after parliament was dissolved.