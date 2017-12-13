OPINION: Bring Back the Good Old Guy

Former Vice President Dr Guy Scott is a man whose political legacy is assured. Dr Scott will go down as the first white Zambian President, never mind the racist undertones that may stir.

But Dr Scott himself has lived through those stereotypes of being labelled white though at heart he is as black as any Zambian you will get.

Having been elected Vice President by President Michael Sata, Scott broke new grounds becoming the only white Vice President on the African continent and it was a role he executed with distinction.

The Cambridge educated economist was the pride of the nation becoming something of a political attraction on the Zambian front.

Scott stood above everything and almost cut out for a perfect Vice President never showing any ambitions to undermine or succeed his boss. Of course at 70 years old then those are not the obvious aspirations of any politician. But of late Dr Scott has hopping with political trouble shooters at every opportunity.

He has been oscillating among other slots free spirited politician to UPND cheer leader and now National Democratic Congress (NDC). Nothing wrong with Dr Scott flirting with politicians of his choice but when it puts his legacy at risk any reasonable political student would worry for the old hand.

The old man seems to be drifting into political senility that is if anyone knows how polished his political image especially his loyalty whilst in opposition to politics of development. Is Dr Scott willing to throw it all away just to grind his axe with President Edgar Lungu? Is he willing to go to bed with anything or anyone that opposes the Patriotic Front, a party he helped create and popularize? Is there not any single person that can show the old man some light and let the Lungu beef go? Why not just step back and enjoy some statesmanly role?

The country still wants to hang on to that romantic memory of the good old guy. Someone bring back the good old Guy.

It is not good seeing him swinging between the political volatility of

Kambwili and the sometimes hate laced politics of Hakainde Hichilema. Surely Guy has to be smarter than that.