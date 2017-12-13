Pilato Ready To Die For “Koswe Mumpoto”

Satirical singer Pilato says those threatening his life may succeed in terminating his life but will not succeed in killing his ideas.

Responding to a 48 hour ultmatum issued by ruling party supporters to withdraw a social media hit single they view is an attack on President Edgar Lungu, Pilato says he was too small a genius to stop circulating the circle that was in public domain.

“Those threatening violence and death on me, kindly be advised that I do not posses any physical power to defend myself. I do not wield weapons but thoughts and ideas.

“You will without any difficulty beat me and possibly kill me? Then what? Is your commitment to inflict pain on me more than your commitment to having a socially just society? Where then do you draw your confindence to claim your humanity?,” he states.

BELOW HE WRITES

PILATO WRITES: 48 HOURS OF?

I am an artist and not a politician. Politicians produce statements out of duty not out of their convictions. In a society where political power is the ultimate power, people begin to fight for relevance by doing all sorts of things. Young men and women begin to make blank statements just to capture the attention of those with power to lift them. Politics have become a platform for the loudest and the strongest and often times people raise their voices neglecting the need to raise their levels of reasoning and consciousness. In this fight for relevance, prophets and pastors have been insulted and embarrassed. In this same fight for relevance brutallity against young people pursuing their dreams has been justified. People have lost lives in this struggle for political relevance.

Every young person must critically ask themselves, What type of a society are we creating?

I have received the warnings and the insults and after reading the statements targeted at me, am left confused. I can’t understand why humans are involving themselves in the issues of rats and other things. If the statements were coming from ZAWA it would have been understandable. Ladies and gentlemen, am sorry i do not have the intelligence or wisdom to withdraw a song. I don’t even know if i have to go to an ATM machine or bank just to withdraw a song thats about rats. Kindly guide me on how this can be done and i will surely comply.

Those threatening violence and death on me, kindly be advised that i do not posses any physical power to defend myself. I do not wield weapons but thoughts and ideas. You will without any difficulty beat me and possibly kill me? Then what? Is your commitment to inflict pain on me more than your commitment to having a socially just society? Where then do you draw your confindence to claim your humanity?

I am just an artist with thoughts and ideas.