Yaluma Meets Jerabos In Kitwe Over Black Mountain

Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma has held a meeting with two groups of copper dealers popularly known as ‘Jerabos’ with a view of finding a better working relationship once part of the dumpsite commonly known as ‘the black mountain’ is given to them.

Yaluma said the two groups that comprises of Godfrey Kangwa commonly known as ‘Shi Mumbi’ and Richard Chileshe commonly known as ‘Chile 1’ as well as others working closely with area Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo must find a working solution.

Issues surrounding the black mountain have been on hold due to legal battle and copper dealers have been left in the dark as the area is now manned by police officers from Kamfinsa Mobile Unit.

The Jerabos have been demanding that government gives them atleast 20% shares as per agreement and allow Nkana Alloy owned by the Chinese to operate the remaining 80%.

Yaluma had been under pressure and was forced to call for a meeting at which he emphasised that the two rival camps begin to work together for the betterment of the community.

“This dumpsite is not going anywhere. You are the beneficiaries, therefore I want you to work as a team so that together you maximise the opportunities. Government will help put in place safety measures so that your lives are not at risk of any danger,” Yaluma said.

The two rival camps have not been working together for sometime especially after the 2016 elections when one camp supported Ackson Simwizye of the Patriotic Front ticket while the other supported

independent candidate Pavyuma Kalobo who is the current Member of Parliament for Wusakile Constituency.