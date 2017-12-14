FAZ Appoints David Dein To Spearhead De-Linking League

The Football Association of Zambia has appointed respected English soccer administrator David Dein as a consultant to spearhead the restructuring of the league.

A committee headed by FAZ vice-president Rix Mweemba and deputised by Ndola lawyer Kephas Katongo will work with Dein, a former Arsenal vice-chairman.

Dein has served various roles in football which include president of the G-14 group of European football clubs. The Englishman has also served on various committees within FIFA and UEFA including UEFA’s Club Competition Committee and Executive Committee.

Dein was once shareholder in Arsenal F.C but sold his stake in 2007. His last high profile role was that of International President of England’s failed 2018 World Cup bid.

Veteran sports administrator Simataa Simataa has been appointed secretary of the working group.

According to a circular to all FAZ affiliates dated December 13 and is signed by general secretary Ponga Liwewe, there will be three ordinary members of the group.

These include John Chiwele, Brian Mulenga and Joseph Chipampe.

FAZ has also constituted the Ethics and Audit and Compliance Committees.

The Ethics Committee will be chaired by Ndola lawyer Kephas Katongo with Freddie Chalenga and Kizzy Moonga as members.

In the Audit and Compliance Committee Emmanuel Mambiko will be chairperson while John Nkonjera and Rueben Kamanga are members.