FAZ Drops Dr Magwende Over Unverified Link To UPND

CHIPOLOPOLO team doctor George Magwende has been dropped from his position almost three months after Zambia Reports face reported the scheme.

On August 24, 2017, Zambia Reports revealed that FAZ president Andrew Kamanga was set to sack Dr Magwende for allegedly ‘kissing’ UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema at Mukobeko Correctional Facility where he operated as senior assistant commissioner in charge of health services.

Dr Magwende was retired from his post at prisons in August.

The Mast Newspper reported yesterday that Dr Magwende had since been demoted to the Zambia U-23.

“Following the executive committee meeting of 28th October, 2017 we are pleased to inform you that the executive committee of the Football Association of Zambia has reassigned you to the position of U-23 national team from the position of senior national team doctor with immediate effect. We are confident that , given your interest, experience and dedication, you will be able to guide your team well and contribute meaningfully to its work,” read part of Liwewe’s letter dated November 29.

The physician, one of the only two Zambians to hold a diploma in sports medicine, a qualification which will soon be mandatory for all national team physicians, according to FIFA also confirmed in an interview with The Mast the latest development.

“Yes, it’s true that I am no longer team doctor for the Chipolopolo and no reasons have been given,” Dr Magwende said.

When the reports first surfaced, Dr. Magwende was allegedly seen talking to opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema at Mukobeko Maximum Prison.

Hichilema was on August 16 discharged from prison after serving four months on treason related charges which are non-bailable.

The source stated that the brief meeting between Dr. Magwende and Hichilema led to the Patriotic Front government to retire the former from the Zambia Prisons service in national interest.

The sources concluded that Dr Magwende was accused of allegedly being sympathetic to Hichilema during incarceration. Hichilema spent part of his four months in jail at Mukobeko Maximum Prison where the headquarters of the prisons service led by Comissioner General Percy Chato is based.

Multiple sources told Zambia Reports in August that sports minister Moses Mawere was among the officials in government that extended Dr Magwende’s ‘punishment’ to FAZ.

“In one of the meetings, the minister asked the [FAZ] president what Dr Magwende was still doing at the national team. The president did not say anything but now instructions have been given that the doctor should be relieved and the search for his replacement is in full gear,” one person not authorised to comment told Zambia Reports in August.

But when contacted in August on the reports, FAZ president Kamanga denied issuing those instructions to sack Dr Magwende.

“I am not aware of this matter. Grateful if you could avail me copy of the said instruction,” he said in a press query.

Today, we are pleased to avail Kamanga the results of his instructions to sack Dr Magwende.

EDITOR NOTE:

We hope Mr. Kamanga is now “aware of the matter”. The link to our article published in August.