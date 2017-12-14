Kambwili & His NDC Are Overrating Themselves – Kitwe Deputy Mayor

The National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) has a long way to form government and should not overrate itself, Kitwe Deputy Mayor Everisto Chilufya has warned.

Chilufya, the PF District Vice Chairman, has charged that the NDC is only popular on social media and through pronouncements but has a lot of work to do before they thinking of forming government.

He said the NDC which is brainchild of Chishimba Kambwili should not be blind folded by a few desperate individuals with no relevance following around but focus in organising the party on the grassroots.

Chilufya charged that the behaviour of claiming that the NDC has taken over Copperbelt will soon be tested and the party should not shy from participating in any elections that may come through.

“Look they keep claiming they have taken over Copperbelt, what yardstick are they using? Which of our members in the structures have joined them, I think we need to be serious, they should not think being joined by a few frustrated means they are popular,” he stated

Chilufya has said that there is no new individual in the NDC and all its members know too well what the Patriotic Front is capable of doing during elections.

“Who is new there, they are all our brothers… It will take a lot of time to unseat the Patriotic Front not this time, they know what we are capable of doing, so they shouldn’t overrate themselves” Mr Chilufya added.

He said the PF has continued to implement its pro-poor policies and that nothing has changed as being claimed by those in the opposition.