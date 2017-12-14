Kambwili Treks South, Dates Kafue & Mazabuka On NDC Ticket

Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili will this weekend be in Kafue and Mazabuka to introduce his newly formed National Democratic Congress (NDC) where he is operating as consultant.

Kambwili has been a menace in the PF flesh. He has accused the PF leadership of running down the country by allowing high levels of corruption.

The official was fired from his role as government spokesperson and informtion minister after fall-out with President Edgar Lungu.

His outspoken nature is now winning him a few souls with the Copperbelt populace buying into his rhetoric.

THE PROGRAM

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS PARTY LEADERSHIP DATES KAFUE AND MAZABUKA

NDC continues it’s country wide CONSULTATIVE meetings as this weekend they visit Kafue and Mazabuka respectively:

Saturday 16/12/17

Place: Kafue

Venue: Lilo Lodge

Time: 14-17hrs

Sunday 17/12/17

Place: Mazabuka

Venue: Polo Grounds

Time: 14-17hrs

The guest speaker will be party Secretary General Mwenya Musenga, Members of the Central Committee and our party Consultant Dr CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI.

For those who might not manage to attend the meetings they can like our facebook page to follow the Live Streaming of these meetings.

NDC Media