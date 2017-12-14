Kitwe Mayor Cautions Civic Leaders Against Illegal Land Allocation

Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang’ombe is hopeful that the new crop of councillors will leave a mark in their respective wards owing to their hard work.

Kang’ombe, the Local Government Association of Zambia President, said most of the councillors in the current term look ambitious to performing better with hopes of being re-elected.

“Majority are ambitious and as a request I would want them to account for their time in office so that in 2021 they are either re-elected or elevated to a higher position such as Mayor or MP,” Kang’ombe said.

He has advised the civic leaders in the country to hold monthly community meetings in their respective wards to appreciate challenges being faced by their electorates.

Kang’ombe added that councillors should by all means stay away from vices such as illegal land allocations which have been a hindrance to the progress of most councillors.

“Do not get involved in illegal land allocation because the law will not spare you, remember to honour your pledges to the residents in your wards,” he advised.

Kang’ombe advised councillors to develop good working relationships with their respective Members of Parliament by ensuring that they don’t pick fights but work with them to deliver.