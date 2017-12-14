Maiko Zulu, Njoya Tee Clash Over Pilato’s “Koswe Mumpoto”

Zambian artistes Njoya Tembo aka Njoya Tee and Maiko Zulu have clashed over the controversial song that Kitwe-based singer Pilato has released that is perceived to be direct attack at President Edgar Lungu and his government.

Njoya, who is the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) president, says Pilato’s song fell below the standards of freedom expressions.

“Despite Pilato not being our member, ZAM would like to disapprove of the latest song ‘Koswe Mumpoto’ done by Pilato as we deem it to be another abuse of freedom of expression using music.

“It is very clear that the song in question is meant to demean the Head of State and President of Zambia,” Njoya states.

Njoya says Pilato’s song was politically vindictive, judgmental and a conduit to promoting character assassination s well as division in the country.

“ZAM believes that music should not at any given time be used as a tool to propagate hate speech, citizen hatred and bitterness,” he added.

Njoya says Pilato’s last song received similar opposition but the singer went on to apologize.

“It is regrettable and unfortunate that Pilato’s current song is once more against the core values of ZAM and does not help to steer positive change in society apart from being too politically malicious, defamatory and hostile.

“ZAM would like to both denounce and distance itself again from this song and only believe that in due course, Pilato will find the right Christian and democratic reasons to openly apologize as he has done before,” he said.

But Maiko Zulu says failure to embrace Pilato’s song showed lack of appreciation of art in the country.

“Conscious music is a rare commodity in Zambia and across Africa and must be supported because its like a camera that photographs what is already in existence. This is music that is a hard reflection of what society and its people offer and often, this is not music for cowards.

“Pilato is one artiste who has been a voice of many and deserves his space in this society which has given abundant space to music and movies which have sold vanity to the masses.

“Yes one can decide to break this camera called PILATO but you see we are now in the age of GOOGLE and it has a bigger camera out in the sky near the moon, like Big Brother….if you know what I mean,” Maiko says.

Pilato is enduring a hostile reception after releasing a song that metaphorically analyses Zambia describing ruling party officials as rats feasting on national resources.