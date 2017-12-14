Miles Sampa Returns To PF; “I Have Learnt Two Lessons”

Former Matero MP Miles Sampa has finally made his way back to the ruling party declaring President Edgar Lungu the PF 2021 presidential candidate.

Sampa says during his time in the wilderness where he hit political disaster after flirting with the opposition UPND and attempting at running a party that lamentably failed, is delighted to be back to PF.

The former deputy minister says he had learnt two lessons during his time away from PF one of which is to be 100 person loyal to the President and his appointees and the other is patience.

Sampa also took an indirect jibe at Chishimba Kambwili warning he will be more frustrated if he left PF.

“There will never be a Michael Sata outside PF. Anyone representing Sata out there is a fake replica. At the moment the only one representing President Sata is Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” he said.

Sampa had pleaded to be welcomed to the party of his uncle – the late president Sata – but was asked to wait until today when he was unveiled at the PF secretariat.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila welcomed Sampa back urging him to contest any election he would be interested in.