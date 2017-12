Suspected Patriot Front cadres have attacked two media houses in Lusaka where National Democratic Congress official were featuring.

Chishimba Kambwili’s team was at 5fm and New Age Newspaper premises when they met their fate.

NDC national spokesperson had to fire gunshots in the air to disperse the cadres.

Reports indicate that the cadres smashed Mwenya Musenge’s vehicle and damaged computers nd other studio equipment.