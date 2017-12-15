Augustine Mulenga Is 2017 Footballer Of The Year

Zanaco winger Augustine “Diego” Mulenga has been voted FAZ/MTN 2017 Footballer of the Year.
Mulenga beat league top scorer Chris Mungalu and teammate Toaster Nsabata.
The awards were revealed tonight at Moba Hotel in Kitwe where Super Division teams were also given some money for their participation in the league.
Beston Chambeshi was named best coach ahead of Numba Mumamba and Bilton Musonda. Chambeshi inspired Zambia’s fairytale winning the Africa U-20 Cup in January and guiding the team to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Chambeshi was also instrumental to securing Nkana a Confederations Cup spot. The team had struggled in the first half of the season before Chambeshi returned to guide them to a third place finish in the league.
WHAT THE TEAMS RECEIVED
City of Lusaka K 7,000
Real Nakonde K 7, 000
Konkola Blades K 7, 000
Mufulira Wanderers K 7,000
Nchanga Rangers K 7,000
Kabwe Warriors K 7,000
Nakambala Leopards K 7,000
Green Eagles K 7, 000
Nkwazi K 7, 000
Forest Rangers K 7,000
Red Arrows K 9,000
Buildcon K 11,000
Lumwana Radiants K 14, 000
Napsa Stars K 17,000
Power Dynamos K 30,000
Lusaka Dynamos K 38,000
Green Buffaloes K 45,000
Nkana K 50,000
Zanaco K 100, 000
Zesco United K250, 000