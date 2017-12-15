Augustine Mulenga Is 2017 Footballer Of The Year

Zanaco winger Augustine “Diego” Mulenga has been voted FAZ/MTN 2017 Footballer of the Year.

Mulenga beat league top scorer Chris Mungalu and teammate Toaster Nsabata.

The awards were revealed tonight at Moba Hotel in Kitwe where Super Division teams were also given some money for their participation in the league.

Beston Chambeshi was named best coach ahead of Numba Mumamba and Bilton Musonda. Chambeshi inspired Zambia’s fairytale winning the Africa U-20 Cup in January and guiding the team to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Chambeshi was also instrumental to securing Nkana a Confederations Cup spot. The team had struggled in the first half of the season before Chambeshi returned to guide them to a third place finish in the league.

WHAT THE TEAMS RECEIVED

FAZ/MTN AWARDS ON AT MOBA HOTEL

MTN/FAZ Awards

City of Lusaka K 7,000

Real Nakonde K 7, 000

Konkola Blades K 7, 000

Mufulira Wanderers K 7,000

Nchanga Rangers K 7,000

Kabwe Warriors K 7,000

Nakambala Leopards K 7,000

Green Eagles K 7, 000

Nkwazi K 7, 000

Forest Rangers K 7,000

Red Arrows K 9,000

Buildcon K 11,000

Lumwana Radiants K 14, 000

Napsa Stars K 17,000

Power Dynamos K 30,000

Lusaka Dynamos K 38,000

Green Buffaloes K 45,000

Nkana K 50,000

Zanaco K 100, 000

Zesco United K250, 000