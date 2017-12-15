Chingola Council Pays Off Retirees

The Chingola Municipal Council will next week start disbursments of K 4 Million from the K5 Million outstanding balance the institution owes its retirees.

Chingola Mayor Titus Tembo has said out of the 93 retirees meant to be settled, 80 will be cleared by next week including the deceased benefit balances.

Tembo disclosed the development during a meeting with the retirees in the Council Chamber in the presence of Town Clerk Kabombo Mutakela, Council Chief Officers and Bankers from Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO).

Tembo said it has not been easy for the Council to have resources available and was happy with the patience from the retirees and gave the council management and Councillors ample time to put heads together.

“Let’s listen and learn one or two things from the money experts from the Bank who know very well on how retirement money should be used and these are here to educate us,” he said.

Tembo added that beneficiaries needed to be mindful that the money is not just for them as individuals but for families and other relatives who may need assistance.

He it has been a well-known norm in society that retirees misuse their retirement packages and that is the more reason the Chingola Council took the initiative of addressing them and involve one of the big Banks in the country to educate them.

And Town Clerk Kayombo Mutakela said the Council is fully aware that the payment of the retirement packages has been overdue and management has been working tirelessly in ensuring that the problem is addressed once and for all.

He emphasized that only those who retired in 2013 will remain with balances and further added that the Council needs to find ways again of settling the arrears.