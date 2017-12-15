Heavy Rain Leaves 34 Solwezi Families Homeless

About 34 families in Solwezi’s Kamalamba area have been left homeless after a heavy downpour destroyed their homes.

Over 34 houses collapsed while others had roofs blown off leaving several families without shelter following heavy rains experienced in the area.

Disaster management and mitigation unit DMMU Regional Coordinator Peter Kabaso who confirmed the development described the incident as a disaster.

Kabaso appealed to cooperating partners to help the affected families.

Meanwhile, Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga led other government officials in giving out iron sheets and food staffs to the 34 families affected.

She said the initiative to donate the items was aimed at lessening the burden on the affected families and expressed the efforts made will reduce the challenges.

Kamalonga said assistance is only an immediate measure as government looks at other long term solutions of addressing the calamity.