Kitwe City Council Drafts K170 Million Budget For 2018

The Kitwe City Council has proposed to spend about K 177,835 million in the 2018 financial year.

Presenting the 2018 financial year budget in the Council Chamber, Finance, Valuations and Commercial Undertakings Committee Chairperson Collins Chansa said the Local Authority will finance 34% of the budget from local resources generated through rates and charges while national support and other charges will finance the difference.

He said the Council has apportioned about K99,259 million to service provisions in communities but will also depend on the willingness of residents in paying their dues.

Chansa said the total amount is inclusive of constituency development fund and ward development fund aimed at developing communities to help uplift the living standards of the people.

He further disclosed that the presented budget has seen a 13% increase from last year due to the efficiency in revenue collection recorded in the last one year.

“The total expenditure for the year 2018 amounts to K177,835 million, this amount includes a sum of K 1.5 million for the design of junction improvements as well as K 2.45 million for road maintenance, K 4 million for the creation of a dumps site, K 4.88 million for building maintenance, K 2.3 million for bus station maintenance while K 3.44 million will be spent on street and traffic lights,” he said.

Chansa added that the Council recorded an efficiency level of revenue collection of about 58% which was still lower than the targeted 75% by the Ministry of local government.

And speaking later, Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe said the Council will endeavour to improve revenue collection to at least 80% to meet set targets.