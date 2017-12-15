Nicky Shabolyo Is Zambia Deputy Ambassador To Sweden

Former Press Secretary at the Zambian mission in South Africa Nicky Shabolyo has been appointed as Zambia’s Deputy Ambassador to Sweden.

Shabolyo who once served as Times of Zambia Deputy Managing director takes over from Anthony Mukwita who was recently appointed Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany.

Shabolyo when confirming his appointment thanked President Lungu for showing immerse confidence in him.

“I will be going out there to do nothing but serve the nation in line with its foreign policy. I wish to thank His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his administration for considering me to serve the country in this position,” he said.

Shabolyo further said that he would put his best foot forward in serving the nation. And that he was confident that the mission under Her Excellency Rose Salukatula will achieve alot.

“I have no doubt that in collaboration with the seasoned government official, Zambia’s Ambassador to Sweden, Her Excellency Rose Salukatula, and the mission is poised to achieve a lot of positive results for our great nation,” he said.

Shabolyo is a veteran journalist, diplomat and a Fellow of the Zambia Public Relations Association.

Prior to his appointment, he served as press secretary at the Zambian missions in Brazil and South Africa.