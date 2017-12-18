Letter: Larry Mweetwa Is A Danger To UPND

Hello Dr Larry and all my fellow UPND members!

Allow me to urge my Dear brother Larry Mweetwa to please, and please stop public attacks on our Dear sister Saboi Imboela who has exercised her democratic right by leaving The Mighty UPND to join the newly formed NDC because I foresee fire on the mountain should Saboi respond more than she has so far responded.

Remember sister Saboi in 2016 wanted to contest as Kafue MP on UPND ticket but due to some …….. anyway, I will not go beyond that, she was not adopted as we as a party favoured madam Mirriam C Choonya (thank God she won and is doing commendable works for the people of Kafue so far).

Let us all remain united and learn to accept and respect other people’s decisions!!

All we should just do now is to wish her well in her endeavours….

I love my brother Larry, I love my sister Saboi, I love the Mighty UPND and I love all of you.

Yours Honourable Bruce B Bwalya.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

The more the UPND tolerate intolerant characters like Larry Mweetwa the more they grow distant from the people. Some individuals best serve the party in the background where their toxic behaviour can be controlled.