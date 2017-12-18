Letter: Larry Mweetwa Is A Danger To UPND

Hello Dr Larry and all my fellow UPND members!
Allow me to urge my Dear brother Larry Mweetwa to please, and please stop public attacks on our Dear sister Saboi Imboela who has exercised her democratic right by leaving The Mighty UPND to join the newly formed NDC because I foresee fire on the mountain should Saboi respond more than she has so far responded.
Remember sister Saboi in 2016 wanted to contest as Kafue MP on UPND ticket but due to some …….. anyway, I will not go beyond that, she was not adopted as we as a party favoured madam Mirriam C Choonya (thank God she won and is doing commendable works for the people of Kafue so far).
Let us all remain united and learn to accept and respect other people’s decisions!!
All we should just do now is to wish her well in her endeavours….
I love my brother Larry, I love my sister Saboi, I love the Mighty UPND and I love all of you.
Yours Honourable Bruce B Bwalya.
EDITOR’S NOTE:
The more the UPND tolerate intolerant characters like Larry Mweetwa the more they grow distant from the people. Some individuals best serve the party in the background where their toxic behaviour can be controlled.
THAT IS HOW WISE POLITICIANS SHOULD B THINKING.I C MATURE MIND IN U MY BRO.NOT ALWAYZ HATE SPEACEZ,FINGER POINTING KWATI TWAICE NANGU BANA,,….
Nice one.
I think its true my dear editor moreover she was the best candate for kafue in 2016
OK that’s yes
All zambians let’s be like our brother bwalya.let zambians think like him then zambia will be development.
Iyeeeee!saboi kuti aba best,imwee Bantu!kkkkkkk LC you don’t know who saboi is,just wait and see
salary increment legacy
Anual increment
her prestige do not forget to put on expensive neck ty
BE CAREFUL
How possible was it?
Good advise Ba Hon. bwalya.
Ubwaiche na excitement kuli ba Larry .twatotela.
If everyone could respect each others decision and politicians reason like hon Bwalya politics would be on a good track
Great move Saboi The Great UPND Truck has failed 5 Times to ascend Munali hills it will soon fall before 2021 wait and see.
We shud always accept an outcome of today not tomorrow as we do not know what it might be.
My dear editor that’s true..
njombololekocain fake loans where did you take money
SABOI is just a waste of time From a failed music career to a failed regime change in ZAM to a failed marriage to a conman posing as an actor. She is a rauble rouser and attention seeker. She is fond of picking up personal fights and is not a team player.
I am not supporting Larry Mweetwa but this madam is a serial opportunist. NDC should be very careful plus like Sakwiba and Anthony Mukwita she adds little value to politics apart from degrees. She is also too elitist – thinking she deserves things.
She is another Bridget Atanga – from PF to UPND to Miles Sampa’s now defunct party.
If she was unhappy about not being picked as a UPND candidate last year she could have stood as an independent like Anthony Mumba did in Luanshya and won And why Kafue not Mongu or Mulobezi?