NDC Warn PF: “We’ll Respond With Violence”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party in Kitwe has warned the Patriotic Front not to take them for granted because they can also retaliate.
District chairman Steven Chewe said the behaviour of PF cadres was unbecoming and warned that NDC will not sit idle and watch them continue attacking their leaders.
He said the NDC has been very peaceful but the trend of them being attacked whenever they had a meeting was becoming unbearable and will not be allowed to continue.
“We are a very peaceful party, but what the PF is doing is not good. It’s like every time we have an event they will come to attack us. I think we will not allow this we may be forced to retaliate if this continues,” Chewe said.
Chewe was commenting on the attacks by suspected PF cadres on NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge and spokesperson Eric Chanda.
“I think we would like to urge the National youth chairman Honourable Steven Kampyongo to tame these PF cadres and condemn their barbaric acts. If not, we will conclude that they are in support of such behaviours,” he said.
Chewe said police should bring to book all individuals that attacked the NDC leaders at 5fm in Lusaka.
“If you check the place where that incident happened, it is just near the police headquarters, so we expect them to do a professional job on this matter,” said Chewe.
16 Comments
mulase
I concur with the statement given by the Kitwe District chairman Mr Steven Chewe that a retaliation maybe imminent if these attacks on our leaders continue. PF must be reminded that NDC is a peaceful party but that it can also retaliate if pushed against the wall.In my earlier statement I did allude to the fact that we ar an offspring of the PF and we know their tactics of attacking pipo perceived to be opposing their corrupt practices. As easterners we shall NOT allow such barbaric acts against our leaders continue.We left PF because we did not want to be part of this nonsense and we ar also alive to the fact that NO amount of violence can make u a good leader.This is not just semantics or rhetoric but we meen it.Let them also be reminded that NDC has taken over Eastern province..a province which was one of their stronghold.There is total confusion or if u like a Brouhaha in the PF out here to an extent wea I wud not be surprised to hear that ECL has resigned to join NDC.The IPS Eastern.
Wise Me
These are offshoots of poverty. Should Eastern Province be so naive to join NDC so fast it could only mean serious poverty or mental instability for desperate individuals.
mulase
CK faka pressure tyre ipolike!This is the right tym to put pressure on PF coz they ar in a state of imbroglio.. Just to quote my old mans English words George mpombo.The Eastern region NDC IPS
Papa-P
Comment:My goodness
Pamutunda
Comment something good about easterners otherwise.
cq
Iyee even edgeo lungula changwa has just resigned from his press position to join FASTEST GROWING NDC Party…
Even in muchinga we are convinced that change is vital come 2021
I also was pf under Sata,bt nw awe cacilamo ubupupu tulemona
Patriot
It is your right to defend yourself. In fact it is better to show them that you are more organised than them. Over come them
chewe f
You will not go anywhere if you continue insulting Leaders like ECL who has never insulted anyone
Jr.
Pf what is it kanshi??? lets us be on our own
Gmail
Hur imwe bambuli leave them alone tamwaishiba lesa
Abena kafue
Ecl insults people by not responding to any corrupt allegations.so it pains the tax payers.
JL
reteriation should first surport principles democracy are democraty ask mr trump “im a republican tycoon
JL
politics of congo against what a tracter of south africa
LJ
LLJJ dont take side you congo busines yes SA
franco
Pf is terribly afraid of these powerful political parties .pf get to be kicked out as soon as possible .try to think what you stollen from the pockets of the Zambians. NDC nipataali let’s push these rats who are busy feeding on our taxes.
Mk
CK is not a peaceful person going by his speeches. How can his followers be peaceful. That is a lie. The best way to go is to tame yourselves. You are a small party only known in copperbelt so humble yourselves and work on party structures not threatening violence.
To PF cadres, don’t be over excited because you remember that there was MMD before u.