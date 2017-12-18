Porous CBU System Worries Prof. Ngoma

Unknown individuals have been sitting for tests at the Copperbelt University without being registered with the University, Vice Professor Naison Ngoma has disclosed.

And Professor Ngoma says it is rude for students young enough to be his grandchildren to address him by his first name.

Addressing at Copperbelt University students, Prof. Ngoma revealed that the University was so porous such that individuals from outside were managing to sit for tests yet not registered with the University.

He said despite that, such individuals are not anyway students of the Copperbelt University should not think they will manage to sit for final examinations.

“Some of the individuals have not registered with the University but have taken advantage because the institution is porous and are sitting for tests, you will not go away with it, if you are not registered then you are not a student here.

“We will strength systems here and those of you that appealed after being left out of the bursaries and not yet admitted please keep waiting because your appeals are still pending, that in itself doesn’t make you a student here until you are registered, your coming here gives us an indication that you are ready to pay for yourself,” he added.

He further cautioned students against being disrespectful to people old enough to be their parents.

“I don’t appreciate it a young man fit to be my grandson calling me by my first name. That is rude and will not be allowed here, you must be mature students,” he said.